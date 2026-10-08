Erick Erickson and Leland - ShowNotes and WarNotes

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/3341Erick Erickson and Leland - ShowNotes and WarNotesA recording from Erick-Woods Erickson and Leland Vittert's live videoErick-Woods Erickson and Leland VittertOct 08, 20263341ShareTranscriptGet more from Erick-Woods Erickson in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksErick Erickson's Show Notes reply rulesErick Erickson's Show NotesSubscribeAuthorsErick-Woods EricksonLeland VittertWrites War Notes SubscribeRecent PostsCNN Just MASSIVELY Lied About Trump. I've Got the Evidence.Jun 26, 2025 • Erick-Woods EricksonThe Afternoon BriefingMay 26, 2025 • Erick-Woods EricksonWorse Than January 6th?May 16, 2025 • Erick-Woods EricksonThere Actually Is A Constitutional CrisisApr 10, 2025 • Erick-Woods EricksonEXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis On Special Session: "This Can't Wait"Jan 15, 2025 • Erick-Woods EricksonMy Conversation With Meta’s Joel KaplanJan 8, 2025 • Erick-Woods EricksonThe Libeling of Chris LaCivitaNov 7, 2024 • Erick-Woods Erickson