Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Erick Erickson and Leland - ShowNotes and WarNotes

A recording from Erick-Woods Erickson and Leland Vittert's live video
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Erick-Woods Erickson and Leland Vittert
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