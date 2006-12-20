Every year school children across the United States are forced to celebrate Kwanzaa by their politically correct, union backed teachers. So, every year I try to write a piece reminding people about what a media backed scam Kwanzaa really is -- all of the makings of a Hallmark "holiday," i.e. a "holiday" solely designed to get you to buy crap.

Kwanzaa did not come about until the 1960's. It was founded by a felon named Ron Karenga. Mr. Karenga spent time in prison for assaulting and torturing two black women. According to one of the the women in a Los Angeles Times article, the two women "were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes. She testified that a hot soldering iron was placed in Ms. Davis's mouth and placed against Ms. Davis's face." For more on this, go here.

Let's also remember Mr. Karenga's own words. He noted, "People think it's African, but it's not. I came up with Kwanzaa because black people wouldn't celebrate it if they knew it was American. Also, I put it around Christmas because I knew that's when a lot of Bloods were partying." You be sure to remember that quote when your child is forced to celebrate it at school. Be sure to also remember Mr. Karenga called Jesus "psychotic" and called Christianity a white religion black people should shun.

And when the President of the United States issues his Kwanzaa best wishes, remember this quote from Tony Snow, who said, "There is no part of Kwanzaa that is not fraudulent."

Now, I'd go on and tell you all about how Kwanzaa is meant to celebrate African heritage and is not celebrated in Africa and how the symbols of Kwanzaa are not used in African traditions or how Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson said "the whole holiday is made up. You won't find its roots in Africa or anywhere else." But there is no need. Just go check out the Wikipedia entry here.