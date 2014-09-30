Erick Erickson's Basic Gumbo Prep Time: 0 hr 0 min | Cook Time: 0 minutes | Servings: 12 Servings Ingredients: 1 pk Andouille Sausage; Don't use spicy andouille

2 tb Vegetable oil

1 md yellow onion; finely chopped

3 st Celery; finely chopped

1 lg Bell Pepper; finely chopped

4 Chicken Breasts

2 ts Minced Garlic; heaping

3 bo Beer

1 1/2 c Vegetable Oil

1 1/2 c All-purpose flour

3 Bay Leaves

1 tb Cayenne Pepper

1 tb Black Pepper

1 tb Thyme

1 tb Salt

1 tb Tony Chachere's Cajun seasoning

64 oz Chicken Stock; Heat 32 oz in microwave to boiling

2 tb Vegetable Oil

2 c Frozen Okra; chopped

1 c Rice

2 c Water

Directions: 1. Add chicken breasts to a pot of water and boil. Cut sausage into small slices and, working in batches lightly brown in large skillet, removing to drain on a paper towel. 2. Add two tablespoons of vegetable oil to sausage drippings. Then add onions. Stir till translucent. Add celery and bell pepper. Stir till tender. 3. Remove chicken from water after it is cooked and let cool. 4. Open first beer. Clean out the dutch oven the chicken boiled in. Dry well. Put chicken stock in microwave, heat it, then set beside the dutch oven. Set on medium heat and add 1 1/2 cup of oil. Coat the bottom of the dutch oven. Sprinkle in the flour. Begin drinking the beer. Stir constantly with a whisk for 20 minutes. Continue throughout drinking beer. After second beer is consumed, check to see that the roux is the color of a copper penny. If not, proceed to third beer and keep whisking. 5. When roux is the color of a used copper penny, quickly whisk in garlic first, then the onion, celery, and bell pepper. Add seasonings, bay leaves, and sausage. Pour in 32 ounces of heated chicken stock stirring constantly. The roux may ball up, but it will dissolve if you keep stirring. Add in the remainder of the chicken stock and turn heat to high. 6. Remove chicken from its bones and chop to fine pieces. Add to gumbo. Once boiling, reduce heat to simmer on low, stirring occasionally. 7. Heat skillet with 2 tablespoons of oil. Add okra. Heat until edges begin to brown and seeds pop. Add to gumbo. Continue to simmer for one to two hours. Gumbo is tastier if cooled overnight in the fridge and reheated the next day. 8. Bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Once boiling, add 1 cup of rice, lightly salt, and cover for 20 minutes on low heat. Pour gumbo on top to eat. 9. Don't eat the bay leaves. (If you go with shrimp and crab, leave out the chicken and sausage and add it all raw at the end, after the okra)