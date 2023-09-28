Ingredients:

12 Roma tomatoes, cut in half with stems cut

2 jalapeños, halved with stem and seeds removed

6 garlic cloves

1 large sweet onion, quartered

1 small can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 lime, juiced

2 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon cumin

Directions:

Preheat a grill or oven to 450 degrees.

Place the tomatoes, jalapeños, garlic, and onions on the grill, preferably on a grill-friendly silicone mat. Make sure to place the garlic between the tomatoes and onions to provide a small level of insulation for them; roast for about 20 minutes, until charred.

In a blender or food processor add the cilantro (full disclosure: I have stopped using it), juice of the lime, 3 of the chipotle peppers from the can, and one heaping teaspoon of the adobo sauce from the can of chipotles. Place the roasted vegetables on top. Add the sugar, salt, and cumin.

Blend to your preferred level of smoothness.

Allow the salsa to rest for at least an hour before serving to let the flavors blend.

Keeps in the fridge for four days.