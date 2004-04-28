That;s what Captain's Quarters calls it. I think it is a good description.

Err America is still having problems, which are highlighted over at Captain Ed's blog (click the link above).

It's funny. The leftists who run the station are either in denial or graduates of the Soviet School for Propanda. "No Comrade -- they are not starving to death. It's the new Dostoevsky Diet craze." "No Comrade, Err America is not bankrupt of money and ideas -- it is portraying a struggling image to capture more money from donors and encourage more people to listen."