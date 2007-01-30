Remember how the Dems were going to create the most ethical and transparent Congress? Yeah well, hope you didn't believe them.

Today they are sending around their 2007 Continuing Resolution. It's a PDF and you can see it here.

First, it is not searchable, despite being 137 pages.

Second, it is covered in chicken scratch (check out page 11).

Third, they are claiming it bans earmarks, but if you read all 137 pages you will discover it does no such thing. The language, found on page 112, just says earmarks found in reports will have no legal effect. But, that's the way things are now.

Oh, the anti-earmark language does not even define what an earmark is -- that's legislation 101 people.

So, to recap -- the Democrats are full of it and the soccer moms and dads who bought their line of horse hockey about ethics and transparency should be flogged for being stupid people.