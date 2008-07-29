Evelyn has been such fun. Yesterday she tells me she is going to have "a lull brother who's gonna be smart and play in the mud." Santa Claus is bringing him, according to Evelyn.

Today we played at the river for an hour before coming home. Evie insisted on cooking something for Christy. We went to the store, bought a box mix of chocolate chip cookies, and came home.

Evelyn got out her spoon and stirred the dough together and then I showed her how to drop them on the cookie sheet. She loves to cook.

Then she showed me her latest dance moves as we watched Fraggle Rock.