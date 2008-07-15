Tonight we put Evelyn to bed and she spent a good deal of time saying she needed to go potty to get out of going to bed. When she finally went to bed, Christy and I went downstairs to eat and Evelyn started screaming and crying, calling for us.

It sounded very much like a stalling cry. But after 15 minutes the crying grew more intense and she was clearly saying she needed something. I went upstairs and she had tears coming down her face.

"I need say my blessing and thank God for Miss Sarah and Miss Katie and Miss Joyce and Miss Nancy."

I kind of chuckled and she got very serious. "I *need* to say my blessing, Daddy."

So we did.

And Evelyn drifting off to sleep.