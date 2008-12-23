Last night at Kroger, in the parking lot as we wait for Christy, Evelyn pulls out Christy's iPod, presses it like she's dialing a phone, and then has the following conversation, with requisite pauses for Batman's replies.

"Hi Batman, this is Evelyn.

"Yes, I know.

"Would you please beat up Penguin and the Joker?

"Oh, thank you.

"Uh-huh . . . . Yes.

"Okay, well see you later.

"Merry Christmas. . . . . I love you too, Bruce."

Today, she overhears a conversation about me having lunch with the Vice President. My mother-in-law comments that she heard his middle name is Bruce.

Evelyn, with the most serious look that has ever graced her three year old face, comes over to me and asks excitedly, "Daddy, are you really going to have lunch with Batman?"