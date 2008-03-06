Christy and I woke up this morning and laid in bed for almost an hour listening to Evelyn. She beat us up and we heard this:

"Whoa. Pink Bear get up. Look at river. Whoa."

"Pink Bear, see that train? See that boat? Let's get Duck Duck and show him."

"Duck Duck, look what Pink Bear and I found. Wake up Duck Duck and look."

She had wrapped herself up in the curtains and lined all her animals up watching the trains and boats go up and down the river. With the views below, you can understand why.