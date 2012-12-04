Even an Ugly Cat Knows This
When you come to RedState, you aren’t charged. The Morning Briefing is free. You want a RedState account? You got one. You want to comment? Okay. We’re free. Like listening to the radio, you don’t have to pay. We make our money off of...
When you come to RedState, you aren’t charged. The Morning Briefing is free. You want a RedState account? You got one. You want to comment? Okay. We’re free. Like listening to the radio, you don’t have to pay. We make our money off of ads. It’s simple. But you guys complain. Some of the ads are annoying. Okay â€” some of the ads are damn | Read More »