Houston, TX is not thought of as a bastion of liberalism, but it has gone quite rapidly off the deep end.

Earlier this year, Houston’s City Council voted on non-discrimination legislation that provides equal protection to the entire swath of the BLTGCZQDLMAO alphabet silliness. In short, if a guy decides he’s a girl and wants to go hang out in the girl’s bathroom, it is a-okay in Houston, or it would be except the law will not be enforced pending a court challenge.

And that gets us to the craziness. The Mayor of Houston and her legal eagles have decided to subpoena pastors and other religious leaders who have spoken out against the insanity. The subpoenas demand the pastors turn over “all speeches, presentations, or sermons related to [the legislation, the Petition [to repeal it], Mayor Annise Parker, homosexuality, or gender identity prepared by, delivered by, revised by, or approved by you or in your possession.”

Russell Moore has some thoughts on the insanity. Several outside groups suspect Houston’s government wants to use the subpoenas to harass and publicly shame Christian pastors. No doubt they’ll also try to use a left-wing compliant IRS to try to revoke the tax exempt status of churches in Houston.

This is Houston, TX, and even there you will be made to care. You will either choose the world or God. Those of you who think you can sit on the sidelines and escape an examination of this issue, that it does not affect you, and that you do not have to care about it are fooling yourselves. This world will make you care.

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