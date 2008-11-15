Is [found in this headline](http://www.newsweek.com/id/168933): "Can Obama Save the Media Industry?"

And from the article:

How long can the Obama-fueled print-run last? That's unclear, but publishers are banking on increased reader interest and circulation up until the inauguration. The New York Times is hawking, for example, a reprint from the Election Day issue of just the front page; the press plates of the front page; a collection of Obama photographs and a commemorative issue of "Elections & Inauguration: George Washington to Barack Obama." The St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times, among others, is weighing special sections to insert in its post-Inauguration Day editions. Next week, USA Today and ABC News are jointly releasing a book and DVD titled "America Speaks: The Historic 2008 Election." Separately, Gannett's flagship is considering a commemorative edition covering the inauguration.