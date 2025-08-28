Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
5h

Amen. Thank you.

I pray for the families, the victims. and the church.

Trey Gowdy had the best first response to yesterday’s tragedy. Paraphrase “ there are two children that are now in the arms of the one who loves them the most, Jesus Christ.” That’s the only solace that comes from this horrific act.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary U's avatar
Gary U
5h

With every one of these shootings both sides turn and point to the opposing party and yell "they caused this!". Just once I wish they would wait on the outrage and mourn the lives lost. Children were lost to a troubled individual who let his own thoughts turn him into a monster. Let's take time to mourn the death of the children before we start our political outrage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture