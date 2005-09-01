While Howard Dean is out attacking Big Oil, the Kossacks are attacking Bush Co., and the leadership of Louisiana is looking more and more shell shocked, Wal-Mart got its Kenner, LA store open so the public could go in and take what was needed. Kenner, mind you, suffered greatly in the storm.

In New Orleans, Wal-Mart was unable to get its stores open and looters crashed through taking necessities and non-necessities -- an act that will only delay the inevitable.

In an act of sheer corporate heroism, Wal-Mart has stepped up to the bat again.

Following President Bush’s announcement today that former Presidents Bush and Clinton will lead a nationwide fundraising effort to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina, Wal-Mart President and CEO Lee Scott contacted President Clinton and the White House and committed $15 million from Wal-Mart to jump-start the effort. As part of this commitment, Wal-Mart will establish mini-Wal-Mart stores in areas impacted by the hurricane. Items such as clothing, diapers, baby wipes, food, formula, tootbrushes, bedding and water will be given out free of charge to those with a demonstrated need.

That's right. Evil, Inc., according to the left, is doing what the demagogues on the left will never give it credit for doing. Wal-Mart is sacrificing profit to help.

$15 million and mini-Wal-Mart stores where everything is free.

Never underestimate that the capitalist giant has a tender touch.