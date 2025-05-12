For weeks, the Chinese have seeded stories in mainstream US media outlets that the 5,000-year-old dynasty was ready and willing to endure unmitigated financial pain to watch the United States break under the weight of Trump’s tariffs. It turns out, this was simply the CCP’s PR team at work. The Chinese government is overleveraged, its economy is brittle, and its civilians are increasingly frustrated at the prospect of a dimming economic future.

While you know that I’m not a fan of tariffs, this deal with China was a win for Trump and a subtle reassurance for markets that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is more than capable of balancing the President’s protectionist tendencies.

But more importantly, fast forward to the 4:25 mark and note what Bessent said about Biden. Biden refused to enforce the trade agreement with China in 2020 that was set by Trump’s first term in office. Unsurprisingly, US trade relations are still being impacted by the ineptitude of the Biden administration.