I finally understand white privilege. It is a detachment that lets certain people be detached from the real world while pretending to cover it accurately and emote with it. I get it. It is the only thing that can explain this post by Ezra Klein.

Klein just cannot fathom that an eighteen year old who’d just robbed a story would tell a cop to f*ck off and try to fight the cop. He writes of Darren Wilson’s testimony before the Grand Jury:

[I]t is unbelievable. I mean that in the literal sense of the term: “difficult or impossible to believe.” But I want to be clear here. I’m not saying Wilson is lying. I’m not saying his testimony is false. I am saying that the events, as he describes them, are simply bizarre. His story is difficult to believe.

Putting it more bluntly, it is not that Ezra Klein has never walked in Michael Brown’s shoes. It’s that he has never walked in Darren Wilson’s shoes.

He’s judging the veracity of Wilson’s statements based on Klein’s own life of privilege and detachment from the streets. Klein lives in a world where he can play dress up as a juggaloo and then cruise over to MSNBC to expound on how no one pays attention to documents more than a hundred years old like that silly constitution thing. His world of white privilege does not relate to the blue collar of existence of a beat cop and what that cop sees.

Klein spends his days trying to talk investors out of eight figure sums and Darren Wilson spends his day trying to stop thieves from stealing a few dollars of swisher sweets.

I think liberals like Klein who find Darren Wilson’s statement as simply too incredible to be true need to call their local police force and see if they can tag along in a squad car a few times. I have done it. It is quite an education.

Before Ezra Klein or other liberals choose to doubt Officer Wilson because he describes something they cannot fathom, they should recognize in their lily white world of privilege they are sheltered from much of the world by men like Darren Wilson who encounter the bad and stop it before it gets to Ezra Klein’s house of privilege.

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