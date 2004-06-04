When I was a kid and Professor Bainbridge was younger than he is, FalconCrest was a Dallas type show about a California winery complete with Ronald Reagan's ex-wife, Jane Wyman.

Today, Professor Bainbridge reveals his age (I was like 8 or 9) by the Mondavi family to the FalconCrest folks. Well, not really. But they are acting like the FC folks.

It's a shame really. In my area, most family run businesses are wiped out in the third generation. The first is responsible, the second competent, the third takes things for granted.