Christy dislocated her knee cap the other night and partially tore her knee ligament. I haven't seen her in that much pain in a very long time â€” not since she had gall stones a few years ago.

She's taking good medicine to deal with the pain. My wife doesn't take pain medicine. That she wants to is a sign of how bad it hurts.

Meanwhile, I've got a sinus infection that feels like it's about to push my upper teeth and eye out of my head. Quite a pair I tell ya.

So, that's all to say, prayers are appreciated.