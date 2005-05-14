I don't think this is as accurate as they'd have us believe.

Forget everything you've read, seen or heard about argument and dissent within local government in Bibb County.

Macon leaders work well together. We know because we saw it in a magazine advertisement.

In the March issue of Georgia Trend, sandwiched inside an article about economic development in Macon and Bibb County, the Macon Economic Development Commission placed a two-page ad trumpeting recent development coups which have indeed been substantial.

The ad includes a lineup picture of Bibb County Board of Education President Gary Bechtel, Bibb County Commission Chairman Charles Bishop, Macon Mayor Jack Ellis and Chip Cherry, president of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce. They're pictured under the phrase: "Macon Works. Together." Rigggghhhttttt.