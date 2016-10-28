For 16 years, a segment of the American public has repeatedly been betrayed and lied to by both parties in Washington, D.C. These voters, mostly white and mostly suburban and rural, were promised a Washington that would treat them respectfully and allow them to live their daily lives unencumbered.

Republicans were told that their party was for limiting the power of Washington. They then saw the Republicans under George W. Bush launch an expansion of the federal government with a prescription drug benefit and the terrible No Child Left behind legislation. Then they saw Republicans drive up domestic spending, claiming it was for the war effort.

Democrats then worked with Republicans to ban the incandescent lightbulb forcing consumers to buy more expensive lights, mostly made in China. Dropping one of the new compact fluorescent light bulbs nearly requires a hazmat team to clean up. Then Democrats systematically went about passing laws and regulations to shut down coalmines and put people out of work. But they cared.

Updated: Fri Oct 28, 2016