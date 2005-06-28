Just a note, as I know friends and family read this.

Christy's father was traveling to Tennessee yesterday and, while on the Interstate west of Birmingham a car passed him and proceeded to lose its rear axle. The car swerved and hit the rear driver's side of Thomas's Explorer. Thomas recovered from the fish tail, but was hit again and fliped front over end several times in the air before sliding a good ways on the hood of his Explorer.

He was smart enough to lay down in the car and, as a result, suffered some cracked vertebrae, but no spinal cord or alignment injury. There were no other broken or cracked bones. Christy went up to be with him, but has come home now at his insistence. God was truly with him.

As a result, however, blogging has been light.