Robert Novak suggests the Senate Republicans are becoming just that:

Democratic Whip Harry Reid of Nevada, who each day roams the Senate floor protecting the minority party and pummeling George W. Bush, showed up Wednesday carrying a paperback book. It was David Brock's "Blinded by the Right," and Reid used it as a blunt weapon against President Bush's choice of Judge Laurence Silberman as Republican co-chairman of the bipartisan commission to investigate Iraq intelligence failures.

Reid cited at length Brock's screed against the author's erstwhile conservative colleagues, including his former mentor, Judge Silberman. Sen. Byron Dorgan of North Dakota, another Senate Democratic leader, on cue showed up to join the auto-da-fe. They accepted as gospel Brock's accusations against Silberman, who is now in senior status on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. While Silberman describes Brock as "an unmitigated liar," Reid used the book as justification for calling on Bush to withdraw the judge's selection. Republican senators were as feckless as ever. Not one of them rose to speak in defense of Silberman.