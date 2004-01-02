Jay Carson, Dean's spokesman, was Daschle's spokesman. He is from Macon, GA, where I am. His dad is a local attorney. Partisan, but very nice. He makes a point that, if people paid attention, should resonate effectively because it's a good point.

Dean spokesman Jay Carson said Clark and other candidates taking matching funds will be "flat broke after the primary campaign and sitting ducks for President Bush." Bush also has decided not to take federal money during the primary season that begins this month, and his re-election campaign already has raised more than $115 million.

Dean, no doubt, presumed he'd be the nominee and raised all sorts of cash. He will be the only one able to effectively counter the President's zillion dollar attack. Though even his money won't be enough.