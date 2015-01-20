Fifty-Six Percent of Americans Think Obama Has Done Nothing To Improve The Economy
The headline that the Washington Post uses is “Obama is getting credit for the economy. But nobody’s celebrating just yet.” On their twitter feed, they highlight that 42% of Americans give the President credit for improving the economy. What their a
The headline that the Washington Post uses is “Obama is getting credit for the economy. But nobodyâ€™s celebrating just yet.” On their twitter feed, they highlight that 42% of Americans give the President credit for improving the economy. What their actual data says is that 56% of Americans think the President has either done nothing to improve the economy or made it worse.
Big difference there.
He’s not really getting credit when 56% of Americans think he has done nothing to improve the situation.
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