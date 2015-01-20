The headline that the Washington Post uses is “Obama is getting credit for the economy. But nobodyâ€™s celebrating just yet.” On their twitter feed, they highlight that 42% of Americans give the President credit for improving the economy. What their actual data says is that 56% of Americans think the President has either done nothing to improve the economy or made it worse.

Big difference there.

He’s not really getting credit when 56% of Americans think he has done nothing to improve the situation.

The post Fifty-Six Percent of Americans Think Obama Has Done Nothing To Improve The Economy appeared first on RedState.