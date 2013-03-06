Fight Club
Sixteen Republicans voted against the rule on the continuing resolution. Sixteen. I actually thought we would get about eight. Sixteen is a good number. Several of them have other ambitions. Two who surprised me were Phil Gingrey and Jack Kingston of G...
Sixteen Republicans voted against the rule on the continuing resolution. Sixteen. I actually thought we would get about eight. Sixteen is a good number. Several of them have other ambitions. Two who surprised me were Phil Gingrey and Jack Kingston of Georgia, who I suspect did not want to get beaten up on the radio tonight on the nation’s most listened to talk station, which | Read More »