Fight Club vs. the Weenie Brigade
Rep. Matt Salmon (R-AZ) is doing what needs to be done in the House. He is proposing voting against all rules for legislation that increase the size of government or have a majority of Republicans opposing the underlying legislation. “Rules”...
Rep. Matt Salmon (R-AZ) is doing what needs to be done in the House. He is proposing voting against all rules for legislation that increase the size of government or have a majority of Republicans opposing the underlying legislation. “Rules” are the instructions dictating how much time will be spent on debate of legislation, how many amendments can be offered, etc. The minority party typically | Read More »