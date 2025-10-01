I want to play you this clip first of Mehdi Hasan. You really need to watch it because he speaks for a lot of the political left.

In fairness to Hasan, he’s an Englishman who only became a naturalized American citizen in 2020 and lives in a self-affirming bubble where his ignorance is overlooked.

I don’t mean that snidely, actually. He’s just ignorant as is much of the left when it comes to this stuff.

After all, it is our side, on the conservative right, that has waged losing shutdown after losing shutdown. With Obama, we got sequestration, but most of the GOP promptly sold that out. And in every case, the GOP establishment sold us out.

For the left, you cannot have a shadow cabinet in the American system. In Hasan’s England, you can. In the United States, you cannot.

Why?

Well, who is going to be Shadow Secretary of Homeland Security? Exactly nobody because that person wants to be President of the United States.

Your Shadow Secretary of State is also a presidential wannabe. The party out of power has a compounded difficulty because it has no party leader. Barack Obama is term-limited. Biden is useless. Harris, who should be the natural successor, can’t lead her team out of a paper bag.

So you cannot get a shadow cabinet because you cannot get a shadow President.

Likewise, you cannot conduct your own investigations because the minority party has no subpoena power. It is not possible.

That gets to obstruction. That is where you can fight, except the government must be funded, and Democrats, because of their institutional predisposition, are far more disposed to want the government funded than Republicans.

As someone who has supported every shutdown ever, I assure you I am quite happy to for the government to shut down and stay shut down. Social Security checks will still get processed. The mail will still get delivered. Airports will still function. The TSA will still give you your prostate exam. The national monuments in D.C. will still be open.

So I am totally fine with a shutdown.

But Democrat and Republican members of Congress will have constituents who cannot see doctors in the VA. They’ll have constituents who cannot get passports. Ultimately, it comes down not to what the progressive movement wants but what the congressman from the Democrat swing district can accommodate in terms of political pain from his voters, not Mehdi Hasan, the Pod Saves America bros, Rachel Maddow, or the editorial writers at the American Prospect. And should you primary those people, they risk losing to a progressive who cannot win the general election.

Jon Ossoff in Georgia has a large military voting population in Georgia that will not get paid. He also has suburban Atlantans who hate Trump, but are fine with deporting illegal aliens and hate the woke trans stuff. Good luck to him standing with the socialists against the soldiers at Dobbins Air Force Base and Fort Stewart.

All politics does become local.

The other problem for people like Mehdi Hasan, the Pod bros, the progressive TikTok class, and the talking heads at MSNBC is that they’ve boxed themselves into the same rhetorical corner Republicans boxed themselves in during the 2013 shutdown.

In that shutdown, the conservatives decided they’d keep the government shut down until Obamacare was repealed. I still think they should have. But constituent pressures prevailed, the government reopened, and the party that said it’d do anything and everything to repeal Obamacare not only did not repeal Obamacare, but eventually tweaked it as their own.

Democrats on Capitol Hill and the anchors on the newscasts tell us Donald Trump is an authoritarian. Progressives assure us that Donald Trump is the second coming of Hitler.

Progressives like Medhi Hasan have internalized that Trump is Hitler. The only way to stop Hitler is to deprive him of the power of the purse. With the government shut down, ICE deportations freeze. Trump is frozen out. The EPA and the FTC cannot regulate or deregulate. The Trump Administration cannot roll back regulations or circumvent progressive gains. They are frozen in time.