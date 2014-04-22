Yes, it is true. I’m filling in for Rush Limbaugh today.

Also, and importantly, a lot of you have asked for an email from my own radio show with the daily links of stuff I’ve discussed.

You can get that by going to www.erickerickson.org or by using the form below:

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