Filling in for Rush Limbaugh
I’m filling in for Rush Limbaugh today starting at noon eastern. I’ve been on a vacation of sorts, at least from radio, so I have lots to talk about. You can listen at RushLimbaugh.com or go to wsbradio.com, where my show is, to listen.The post Fillin
I’m filling in for Rush Limbaugh today starting at noon eastern. I’ve been on a vacation of sorts, at least from radio, so I have lots to talk about.
You can listen at RushLimbaugh.com or go to wsbradio.com, where my show is, to listen.
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