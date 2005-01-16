Christy and I have made a concerted effort to go to Sunday School. Our church is small, but intent on growing. Most of the members are older than us. I was struck, yet again this morning, that I would rather be at no other place.

A church home should be a place that inspires and motivates you. Knowing that Christy and I are in a place that motivates and inspires us -- and prays for us -- is somewhat overwhelming. If you feel like something is missing in your life, you need to consider finding a good church. Hopefully you'll find one like ours.

Church -- it's a good thing.