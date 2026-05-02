You can go to the bottom if you want the short list.

My apologies to those of you nationally. This past week has been rather Georgia-centric. I used to have a Georgia-focused radio program in Atlanta. Now, with a national focus, a lot of my Georgia listeners are still asking for help navigating their ballot.

This is for them, but all of you will want to take note of the first two pieces here even if you are not in Georgia.

The Most Important Races on the Ballot

The most important races on the Georgia ballot are down ballot. At the end, you will find the non-partisan races. You absolutely need to vote for the incumbent judges. Progressive activists are gambling that Republicans will not show up and they’ll be able to replace very solid judges and justices with progressive radicals.

If you are not in Georgia, take note of what is happening in our state. Georgia’s judicial races are decided in non-partisan votes during the primary election. Democrats nationally are pouring resources into Georgia to pick up the state judiciary, hoping the GOP is not paying attention.

If Georgia Republicans do not vote for the incumbents, the state will wind up with a Morgan & Morgan lawyer on the State Supreme Court and a pro-abortion activist.

Vote for Charlie Bethel, Sarah Warren, Trent Brown, and Elizabeth Gobell. It is extremely important that you and all your friends vote in these races.

Georgia Senate

In the Georgia Senate race, I’m backing Derek Dooley.

In 2022, I warned Georgia Republicans that Herschel Walker would get destroyed in the general election for pointing a gun at his ex-wife, his mental health issues, etc. I got attacked as “Never Trump” and accused of only opposing Walker because Trump supported him. People abdicated their discernment to the President, who was not aware of all of Herschel’s baggage.

The race played out exactly as I said it would. Now Raphael Warnock is halfway through his term.

Mike Collins is going to get destroyed by Jon Ossoff in the general election. Collins’s Chief of Staff and campaign strategist, Brandon Phillips, has a battery conviction, allegedly kicked a dog, and has now ensnared Collins in a House of Representatives Ethics Committee investigation over using taxpayer funds to pay a girlfriend.

You are nuts if you think this will not come back to bite Collins.

Phillips is also running State Senator Greg Dolezal’s Lt. Governor’s campaign and used or allowed Dolezal’s Twitter account to mock a competitor who is a Green Beret named David Clark. Clark has a mild speech impediment. This came from Dolezal’s account, which forced Greg Dolezal (a personal friend of mine) to do damage control and apologize.

Collins is loyal and sticking with Phillips and is in the midst of an Ethics Committee investigation. Jon Ossoff has twice won elections running against the ethics allegations of his opponents.

Dooley is not the best candidate on the campaign trail, but he has far less baggage than his opponents and is a far safer bet to win in November if he is the GOP nominee.

Governor

On the Governor, there are four good candidates: Chris Carr, Rick Jackson, Burt Jones, and Brad Raffensperger. I have not finished my interviews with the candidates and will let you decide for yourselves on that race.

Lt. Governor

I am voting for John F. Kennedy, whom I have known for over twenty-five years. He is a friend and neighbor and would make a great Lt. Governor. I know several of these guys and more than one is a personal friend, but I have known John the longest and know he will do a fantastic job.

Secretary of State

Tim Fleming, Brian Kemp’s former Chief of Staff, is intimately familiar with the Secretary of State’s office and will not have to learn on the job. Voting for Tim is a no brainer. We’re blessed with a great slate, but I know Tim and like him tremendously.

Attorney General

They are both great candidates and no disrespect intended to Bill Cowsert, but Brian Strickland has my vote.

Agriculture Commissioner and Insurance Commissioner

Tyler Harper and John King are unopposed and both terrific.

State School Superintendent

I agree with Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns that it is time for a change in leadership and encourage you to vote for Fred “Bubba” Longgrear. The current Superintendent has alienated the legislature and been an obstacle to school choice, so Longgrear would be a great improvement.

Labor Commissioner

Barbara Rivera Holmes is running unopposed.

Public Service Commissioner District 3

Fritz Johnson is a no-brainer.

Public Service Commissioner District 5

I don’t know any of them, but I have heard good things about Josh Tolbert and will vote for him.

US House District 1

Jim Kingston

US House District 10

Houston Gaines

US House District 11

John Cowan and Tricia Pridemore are both excellent

US House District 14

Clay Fuller, the incumbent, is your best bet.

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