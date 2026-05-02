Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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rpmschevy's avatar
rpmschevy
30m

Regarding Justices. EE you are so correct on that front. Exactly what’s happened to OR and WA. Says “non-partisan” except they are all partisan. They are Democrats or worked for Democrat law firms. What has been unconstitutional for 100 or more years has become allowed. Hope people in GA, not just Republicans, realize this.

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David B's avatar
David B
31m

Thanks Erick for the recommendations. I hope they all win!😊

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