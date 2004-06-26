Steven Taylor has made the switch from Internet Explorer to Firefox. I rarely encounter a rendering problem, so I love the browser. There are no popup ads and I have tabbed browsing. I, like I am doing now, have all of my daily blogs in a folder that I click on. They all open in tabs across the screen. I just read the blog, close the tab, and the next one pops right up.

The other day I was on my wife's laptop, which necessitates IE. I had completely forgotten about the nuisance of popup ads. They are damn annoying and a security risk.

People, switch to Firefox.

As an aside, the nice thing about the Mac is that, in addition to Safari, the standard browser, there is a Firefox version as well numerous other browsers. Yes, there is actually competition in the Mac market. Now if Corel would just bring back WordPerfect for the Mac.