According to CNN, Howard Dean's first job was as a cattle rancher, John Edwards was a soda jerk, Dick Gephardt bagged groceries, Marvin the Martian delivered groceries, John Kerry sold encyclopedias, and Al Sharpton's first job was an activist.

What is it with black politicians? Here in Macon, GA a majority of our city council members are black as is the local State legislative delegation. Of those, about half list their vocations as "activists."

What the hell is an activist? I think, in the case of Sharpton and these local leaders here, it is just a politically correct form of saying "race baiter."