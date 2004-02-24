In the release of movie reviews, that is. The Boston Globe, sister publication to the New York Pravda, slams Mel's movie:

It is, when all is said and done, only a movie.

A profoundly medieval movie, yes. Brutal almost beyond powers of description, yes. More obsessed with capturing every holy drop of martyr's blood and sacred gobbet of flesh than with any message of Christian love, yes. More than anything, "The Passion of the Christ," which opens tomorrow, seems to be exactly the movie Mel Gibson wanted to make as an abiding profession of his traditionalist Catholic faith. On that score it is a success. Ty Burr drips with condescension and is clearly hostile to the movie. Now Drudge is reporting that the New York Pravda will be slamming the movie tomorrow.

Burr goes on to say:

It's not your Unitarian grandma's tea-cosy religion; for one thing, Christian forgiveness seems in short supply. Toward the end of "Passion," the surreal touches that the director has salted throughout the film -- evil dwarf children and Bosch-ian extras, mostly -- come together in an earth-shattering big bang of cracking temples, bursts of flame, and torrents of blood out of a samurai movie. It's what tent-show revivalists used to call a Grand Finale, and while the faithful stand to be awed, as filmmaking it's somewhat silly.

As if he wanted to prove himself outside the mainstream of American culture, how many of you have Unitarian grandmothers? Oh, and Ty, that Grand Finale may seem silly, but sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

Last point: Ty and the New York Pravda would no doubt enjoy the movie had Hollywood given it a more "traditional rewrite," i.e. Jesus has a sidekick and they all live happily ever after.