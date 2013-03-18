Fishbowl DC Unintentionally Defines Marriage Between a Man and Woman
Fishbowl DC is noting that long time pundit Craig Crawford intends to get hitched to his long time partner David Blank. It’s worth noting the graphic Fishbowl DC uses if only for a laugh. It’s a picture of wedding rings on top of the defini...
Fishbowl DC is noting that long time pundit Craig Crawford intends to get hitched to his long time partner David Blank. It’s worth noting the graphic Fishbowl DC uses if only for a laugh. It’s a picture of wedding rings on top of the definition of marriage from the dictionary. The dictionary definition Fishbowl DC uses defines marriage as “uniting of a man and woman”. | Read More »