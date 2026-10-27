In one week, the robocalls go away. The ads will stop. The mail pieces will turn to holiday sales catalogs. In one week, life will return mostly to normal. Along the way, I know these things are true.

First, regardless of what happens on Tuesday, President Trump will still be President. Regardless of your feelings on the man, you should be praying for him. He is the President for all of us. He has a demanding job. I continue to be amazed at his stamina. He has been barnstorming the country, mostly nonstop, delivering a better sales pitch for the GOP than most of the candidates. That he is going to red states to maximize Republican turnout is a worrying sign for the election, but after the election, he will still be the President.

Second, no one will learn anything from the election. Presidential supporters will insist it was all about the war in Iran and nothing else. Democrats will insist it is an affirmation of their every desire. And Americans will get even more enraged as both sides continue to ignore them and their concerns. We know that corruption, tariffs, the cost of living, the war, and the President’s own behavior, etc. etc. etc. have all played a role in the mood shift of independent voters. We know the Democrats will ignore concerns about socialism and antisemitism. We know Republicans will ignore concerns about the President’s policies and behavior.

Third, and deeply related to the second item, people who do not vote in primaries decide the general election. The parties used to understand that the goal of an election was to win. Now, the goal is to get through a primary. Too many bad candidates can push the right buttons to get support in primaries that then cost them the general election. And therein lies the greatest conundrum of our times. In a highly charged, tribal political environment, the candidate who wins a primary is now very often alienating himself from general election voters. Made worse, too many people have outsourced their own critical thinking skills to their preferred politicians, whose endorsements are given disproportionate weight even as those endorsements sometimes go to candidates who are not good cultural fits for a district or state. Success is going to depend on navigating the primary and the partisan tribe having the sense to know the candidate must pivot in the general election to capture the independents.

Fourth, the moment the election is over, the President becomes a lame duck officially and the conversations about 2028 will heat up even more. If the election is a disaster for the President and his party, there’ll be lots of conversations about whether JD Vance can be the next guy for the GOP. Should he run, he would have to navigate distancing himself from the President without having the President attempting to insert himself into the process. If Amy Acton wins Ohio, he might be better served running for Governor in 2030 before pivoting back to the White House. Irrespective of all that, Vance will begin to dominate the conversation on the right while Democrats fret over Kamala Harris.

Fifth and finally, we’re all going to be okay. God is still there. He’s still sovereign. Everything that happens is part of His sovereign plan. You do not have to worry. Worry is a sin, and it is one I am very good at. But we do not have to worry. God’s got this. Our job is to love Him and love our neighbor, and maybe stop worrying so much about Washington and spend more time focused on our local community. The God who spoke the world into being is still on His throne and nothing you or I or any force anywhere in any dimension can do will take Him off His throne. Ultimately, all leaders and rulers and governments are by His sovereign will ordained in ways we do not truly understand. So whatever happens will happen exactly as God wills it for His purposes and “we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.”