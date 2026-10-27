Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
2hEdited

In the long term, for the sake of the country and the Republican Party, it will be a good thing if all of the "ethically challenged" GOP imposters lose next week. Only then can we begin to heal a party that has gone completely off its moral rocker.

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Blair's avatar
Blair
2h

6 - Retard adjacent pseudo-intellectual douchebags will learn nothing and continue with their absurdly sycophantic genuflections toward their cult leader while still claiming to be "conservative"...

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