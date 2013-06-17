Five Years
Five years ago I put up a post at RedState asking if, after four years of knowing each other online, did anyone want to get together in Atlanta to meet face to face. I expected a few dozen to say yes. More than 400 did. Thus the RedState Gathering was ...
Five years ago I put up a post at RedState asking if, after four years of knowing each other online, did anyone want to get together in Atlanta to meet face to face. I expected a few dozen to say yes. More than 400 did. Thus the RedState Gathering was born. Each year, the first weekend in August, we meet somewhere. Elected officials and candidates | Read More »