Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
4h

"Disabused" good word usage, sir. You lost some there as they didn't understand that, or anything else you wrote. They don't understand what standing on principles is or looks like, and so, lash out at the source of the integrity, having none of their own, they envy yours. Keep the flag of faith and integrity flying, sir, and I for one will keep subscribing. Be safe Radioman.

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Myra Adams's avatar
Myra Adams
4h

Watch Trump refuse to take any blame for GOP loses. That shows his real character...an ungodly man who can never admit any mistakes because it shows what he fears most...weakness.

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