Florida is Working
Conservatives are disappointed of late with Governor Rick Scott’s decision about Medicaid, but we should not let it overshadow the fact that he is otherwise doing an excellent job as Governor. On Tuesday, Gov. Scott gave his state of the state ad...
Conservatives are disappointed of late with Governor Rick Scott’s decision about Medicaid, but we should not let it overshadow the fact that he is otherwise doing an excellent job as Governor. On Tuesday, Gov. Scott gave his state of the state address to the Florida legislature pointing out his agenda has been pro-family, pro-life, and pro-business. During Charlie Crist’s Governorship, Florida lost 825,500 jobs, but | Read More »