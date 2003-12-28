The New York Times has just put up an interesting report on how the Bush campaign is using local talk radio stations in strategic areas to get the President's message out. As the Times rightly notes, it is a network the Dems don't have. Of course, the Times fails to mention that the Dems have the Times itself (the Pravda of the DNC), ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, etc.

While the Bush campaign maintains a low profile on the national campaign stage -- content for now to watch the Democrats beat on one another -- it is aggressively working the expansive hustings of Republican-friendly talk radio, priming the grass roots faithful for battle next year.

Mr. Bernier's program is part of a network of conservative-minded local radio shows in politically important states on which campaign officials are heard daily, programs like "Mid-Day With Charlie Sykes" in Milwaukee, "The Martha Zoller Show" in Atlanta and "The Jerry Bowyer Program" in Pittsburgh.

It is a network that the Democrats do not have -- though they are trying to cultivate one -- and one that Mr. Bush's campaign strategists believe will give him an edge in an election that could go to whichever side best mobilizes its core voters.

Presidents have used radio to reach voters virtually since its invention. But strategists and radio experts say the Bush campaign has taken it to a new level of sophistication, using it far earlier in the campaign cycle and appearing regularly on shows with even the tiniest of audiences. Read the rest of the report. Note that it lists Rush Limbaugh's audience as 14.5 million weekly. I know he touts the audience at 20 million weekly. Is the 14.5 million a post drug rehab number or is it a different number. Also, is it accurate?