I saw this recipe on Instagram but didn’t quite care for it as presented; so I tweaked it and think this came out a bit better. I used Bulls Bay Saltworks sea salt on top of the muffins and did not actually use the rosemary.

Ingredients:

350g Bread Flour

5g Kosher Salt

245g Room Temperature Water

5g Sugar

2g Active Dry Yeast

10g Olive Oil

Extra olive oil

Sea salt

Rosemary

Directions:

Dissolve sugar in the water. Add the yeast and stir. Allow it to sit for ten minutes. Add the oil.

In a mixing bowl, add the flour and salt. Pour in the liquid ingredients and stir to combine with your hands. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

Wet your hands, which will help keep the dough from sticking to you. Stretch out the dough and fold it like an envelope. Then turn 90 degrees and fold like an envelope again. Flip over so the seams are on the bottom. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

Repeat the stretching and folding a second time.

Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator overnight.

Next day, use olive oil to grease a pan of twelve muffin cups.

Divide the dough into twelve equal portions and place in the muffin cups.

Heat an oven to 425ºF while the dough is rising. Allow the dough to almost double in size.

Use your fingers to dimple the dough. Drizzle olive oil on top. Sprinkle sea salt and rosemary or herbs of your choice.

Bake 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Rotate once in the oven after ten minutes.

Notes: I topped these with ricotta that I'd mixed with a teaspoon of garlic and a tablespoon of honey, canned pizza sauce, and some thinly sliced prosciutto.