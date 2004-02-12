It looks more and more like Lehane started the ball rolling on the Kerry scandal.

Again, shouldn't there be ethics involved, even in campaigns. You laugh. But, seriously. Here is a guy who works for a nationwide Presidential campaign, who is involved in the oppo research and the research on the candidate himself. He then jumps ship to someone else's campaign and uses what he learned on the first campaign to benefit the second -- not that it did much good.

That is unethical and is typical of Lehane. Perhaps if he showed some ethic and worked with campaigns that showed some ethic, he might have a better record.