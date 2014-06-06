Foot Soldiers in the War on Women for 06/06/2014
Five more foot soldiers are headed back to the front lines of the real war on women thanks to President Obama. Abdul Haq Wasiq was a deputy minister of intelligence for the Taliban and helped al-Qaida. He has been accused of murder and torture. Mullah...
Five more foot soldiers are headed back to the front lines of the real war on women thanks to President Obama. Abdul Haq Wasiq was a deputy minister of intelligence for the Taliban and helped al-Qaida. He has been accused of murder and torture.
Mullah Norullah Noori was a military commander for the Taliban. He fought American forces in Afghanistan and, according to Fox News, "Noori has b ...
Updated: Fri Jun 06, 2014