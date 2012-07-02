At the end of August, Republicans will gather in Tampa, FL to nominate Mitt Romney for President. But at the beginning of August, Conservatives will gather in Jacksonville, FL for the RedState Gathering.

We’re going to have RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, Florida Governor Rick Scott, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, Senator Ron Johnson, former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel, along with a number of candidates including Joe the Plumber, Ted Cruz, and more.

There’ll also be a few big names attending who we will announce in the coming week. We’re also going to throw in, free of charge, activist training from American Majority. It is, bar none, the best training you can get as we try to take back the Senate and White House.

You are not going to want to miss it. I’ll be there as well.

Remember, unlike any other conference, the RedState Gathering happens because the politicians and candidates want to meet you. There is no fancy stage. There is no big divide between you and the candidates. Every person who speaks is required to take 15 minutes of their time to answer your questions. The candidates and politicians pay their own way and answer your questions because they value the authentic grassroots conservatives who make up the RedState readership. It helps us keep your costs down and your access up.

But time is running out. You only have a couple weeks left to get a super deal on the hotel and a discounted registration rate. Go here now to register for the 2012 RedState Gathering.

You won’t want to miss it. See you in Jacksonville, FL on August 2nd as we begin the march to Tampa and our campaign to take back the White House.