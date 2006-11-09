I am alive. I went to bed at 5:30 a.m. on November 8th and woke up at 7:30 a.m., 1.5 hours later. I then went back to bed at midnight. Now I intend to crash again.

Long day yesterday. Not great, but not awful -- a return to what was the natural order of my childhood with Dems in Congress and the GOP in the White House.

The GOP lost about what is an average loss in the 6th year of a Presidency. Mostly liberal Republicans lost.

Now we need Mike Pence and John Shadegg to lead in the House. The Senate GOP will be secure with Mitch McConnell in charge. He's awesome.