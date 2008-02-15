At CPAC this weekend I answered the question of why the left is ahead of the right online. My quote, which I believe you can find on any number of left wing sites, was along the lines of "because we have family lives because we don't abort our kids and we believe in capitalism so we go to work."

I stand by that quote. It's a great line. I've used it on several occasions. It got a great bit of laughter from the room, which was its intention. Some people, however, have no sense of humor. Probably because it hits too close to home for the humorless.