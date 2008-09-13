Being a partisan, I want to win this election. And I think you lefties have come upon a winning strategy to help us do it. The whole "Jesus is to Obama as Pontius Pilate is to Sarah Palin" analogy will do nothing but inflame the senses of the evangelical community, others who recognize the offensiveness of the statement, and the edge of voters needed to push John McCain toward victory.

So for Republican victory, keep saying it.

But the greater part of me must encourage you on the left to desist from this statement. Should you buy into this, I think you endanger your eternity because you blaspheme the Lord.

Jesus was not a community organizer. By training on Earth he was a carpenter. By design before the world began he is the Son of God and Truth itself.

You all on the left tend to get bogged down in moral relativism -- the whole idea that what is right for me may not be right for you; truth to many of you is fungible. Truth, of course, is in no way fungible. We may, on both sides of the aisle, conveniently avert our eyes now and then to the Truth, but it remains.

To say that Christ is a community organizer demeans the Savior of mankind and denies Him for who He is. Saul Alinsky, the man who, to quote Wikipedia, "is often credited with laying the foundation for the grassroots political organizing that dominated the 1960s" dedicated his book that started the community organizer fad to Lucifer -- "the very first radical." Lucifer was a community organizer in he Alinsky model. Lucifer convinced Adam and Eve of a reality not quite real and caused the world's problems.

That is what a community organizer does. He convinces people that a problem barely perceived is very real and incites the community to fix the problem -- no matter that the problem may be nonexistent or, if existent, a small matter. That is why Alinsky dedicated his book to Lucifer.

Christ organized no community but Heaven's own. To say Christ is a community organizer treads to near comparing Him to Satan. To equate Him to Barack Obama is offensive and it is at its base blasphemous. Blasphemy is the eternal, unforgivable sin.

You continue this analogy at your peril and at my political victory. But your soul is far more important than any political victory. So I suggest you stop. And if this post just emboldens you to make the comparison even more, you are most likely already lost.