Erick Erickson, here. Here are the “4 Things to Know This Afternoon,” for June 24. We break down the headlines you need to know—from a conservative perspective, with no spin, just facts and thoughtful analysis.

Let’s get right to it.

1. The Iran-Israel Ceasefire: Trump’s Role and What Comes Next

The big story out of the Middle East is the ceasefire brokered between Israel and Iran, ending a twelve-day conflict that had the world on edge. As of now, the tender peace holds. President Donald Trump, once again, was at the center of the action. He announced a “complete and total” ceasefire, with both sides agreeing to halt hostilities—at least for now.

Now, let’s be clear: this isn’t just about two nations. When Israel and Iran go to war, the world pays attention. Oil prices, global markets, and American security are all in play. Trump, working the phones and leveraging relationships, got both sides to the table. Iran confirmed its acceptance, and Israel agreed—but only if Iran stops attacking.

There’s a lot of skepticism, and rightfully so. Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is no pushover. He’s not going to let Iran off the hook if Tehran keeps stirring the pot. Trump’s deal gives both sides a window to wrap up ongoing operations, and then the ceasefire kicks in. But let’s be honest: in the Middle East, ceasefires are fragile. Trump’s leadership here is significant, but the real test is whether this holds or if we’re back to square one in a few weeks.

From a conservative perspective, this is what strong American leadership looks like. No endless wars, no nation-building, just clear red lines and a willingness to use American leverage for peace. But we also know that peace in the Middle East is never easy, and we should be prepared for the possibility that more action—not just talk—might be needed down the road.

2. Oil Prices, the Fed, and Tariffs: The Economic Dominoes

Let’s talk about the economy—because what happens in the Middle East doesn’t stay in the Middle East. This one is multifaceted from oil prices to toy prices.

Oil Prices and the Ceasefire

Oil prices tumbled nearly 5% on Tuesday after news of the ceasefire broke and President Trump saying he has no problem with China continuing to buy oil from Iran. Brent crude is now under $70 a barrel, back to where it was before Israel’s initial strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Why does this matter? Because energy is the lifeblood of the global economy. When oil prices spike, everything gets more expensive—gas, groceries, you name it.

Investors are breathing a sigh of relief. Asian and American stock markets are up. The S&P 500 is less than 1% off its all-time high, and the Nasdaq is climbing too. The reason? Lower oil prices mean lower costs for businesses, which means less pressure on prices and, hopefully, less inflation.

But here’s the catch: this ceasefire is fragile. If it breaks down, oil prices could shoot right back up. The U.S. economy can’t afford another oil shock right now, especially not with inflation already a concern. Trump’s tariffs are already putting pressure on prices—more on that in a minute—so another oil spike would be a double whammy.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is testifying before Congress. Trump has been critical of Powell for not cutting interest rates fast enough. But here’s the thing: the Supreme Court just reaffirmed the Fed’s independence. Powell’s job is safe, and Trump can’t just fire him over policy disagreements.

Powell says the economy is solid—low unemployment, strong labor market, inflation above the Fed’s 2% target but coming down. He’s cautious, though, because trade policy—especially those tariffs—is creating uncertainty.

Speaking of tariffs, let’s talk about something every parent is noticing: toys are getting more expensive. Prices for toys, games, and playground equipment jumped 2.2% between April and May—far outpacing overall inflation. Why? Because three-quarters of toys sold in the U.S. are made in China, and Trump’s new tariffs are making them more expensive to import.

Toy companies like Mattel and Hasbro are warning of more price hikes and even shortages. They’re trying to move production out of China, but it’s not easy. Tariffs are a double-edged sword. On one hand, they’re supposed to protect American jobs and push companies to make things here. On the other, they raise prices for consumers and create uncertainty for businesses.

From a conservative perspective, we want a strong, self-reliant America. But we also have to be honest about the costs. Tariffs can be a useful tool, but they’re not a magic wand. We need to make sure we’re not hurting American families in the process.

3. ICE Arrests 11 Iranian Nationals: National Security and Immigration

Now, let’s turn to national security.

ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, just arrested 11 Iranian nationals across the U.S. in a 48-hour operation. Details are still coming out, but this is a reminder that immigration enforcement matters—especially when it comes to national security.

This is why we need strong borders and robust enforcement. Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism. The idea that people with ties to Iran could be in the U.S. illegally or overstaying visas is a serious concern. We need to know who’s coming into our country, and we need to be able to act when there’s a threat.

This isn’t about demonizing immigrants. It’s about protecting Americans. We can be a nation of immigrants and still have secure borders. ICE’s work here is a good example of why enforcement is necessary. It is also worth noting that these people came here because of Joe Biden, not because of Trump. They, and others like them, have been living here for some time.

4. Underwater Mortgages: The Housing Market’s Warning Sign

Finally, let’s talk about the housing market.

More homeowners are finding themselves “underwater”—meaning they owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth. This is happening especially in places like Austin, Texas, and Cape Coral, Florida, where prices soared during the pandemic and are now coming back down—sometimes by as much as 20%.

This is a warning sign. When people are underwater on their mortgages, they can’t refinance, and they’re more likely to default if times get tough. Lenders aren’t eager to help, either—they don’t want to take on more risk.

From a conservative perspective, this is why we need to be careful with government intervention in the housing market. Too much easy money, too many incentives to buy, and you end up with bubbles. When those bubbles pop, regular folks get hurt.

We need a housing market that’s stable and sustainable—not one that’s propped up by reckless policies. That means responsible lending, realistic expectations, and letting the market correct itself when it needs to.

So, what do we take away from all this?

The Middle East is still a tinderbox, but strong American leadership can make a difference. The economy is doing okay, but tariffs and oil prices are wildcards we need to watch. National security depends on strong borders and smart enforcement. The housing market is sending warning signals—let’s not repeat the mistakes of the past.

That’s your 4 Things to Know This Afternoon. I’m Erick Erickson. Thanks for listening, and remember: the truth matters, even when it’s inconvenient.