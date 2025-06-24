Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Dick Baucum
4h

FROM ERIC: "Toy companies like Mattel and Hasbro are warning of more price hikes and even shortages. They’re trying to move production out of China, but it’s not easy. Tariffs are a double-edged sword. On one hand, they’re supposed to protect American jobs and push companies to make things here. On the other, they raise prices for consumers and create uncertainty for businesses.

From a conservative perspective, we want a strong, self-reliant America. But we also have to be honest about the costs. Tariffs can be a useful tool, but they’re not a magic wand. We need to make sure we’re not hurting American families in the process."

First time I heard that a lack of toys was hurting American families. OK, sure. A kid needs a toy. I get it. We raised 8 kids, all married with 26 grandkids. We lived in China/Hong Kong for 45 years. Once in awhile they got a toy. Most of the time they invented toys, almost out of thin air. Cardboard boxes became playgrounds, forts, landing pads for summersaults. They were painted on, cut up to make paper animals or guns or whatever else a kids imagination could muster. All to say that a few less toys on the shelves at Walmart won't damage the American kid. They are resilient and imaginative. Just get them a cardboard box.

Reply
2 replies
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
4h

Thank you.

Reply
