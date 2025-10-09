I am enjoying some cool weather in Vermont before I give a speech to my friends at Americans For Prosperity tonight, so no video today. Here’s your Four Things to Know This Afternoon:

1. Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire, hostage exchange

Israel and Hamas have struck a deal for a first-phase ceasefire in Gaza, coinciding with a prisoner and hostage swap. The head of Hamas in Gaza declared an official end to the war and the start of permanent peace. Under the terms, Hamas will release all remaining hostages; Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and Israeli forces will begin a partial pullback. Trump said he expects the hostages to be released early next week, and he plans to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt.

2. Roman grave marker pops up in New Orleans yard

While clearing brush, a New Orleans couple discovered a marble tombstone carved with a Latin inscription. The slab memorializes Sextus Congenius Verus, a Roman-era sailor and soldier who died about 1,900 years ago. Researchers traced a matching artifact missing from a museum in Civitavecchia, Italy, damaged during WWII, and the stone is now in the hands of the FBI’s art crime unit, awaiting repatriation.

3. China tightens the screws on rare-earth exports

Beijing has expanded export controls on rare-earth materials and related technologies—especially targeting defense, semiconductor, and recycling tech.

Under the new rules, foreign companies must obtain licenses, collaborations abroad are restricted, and defense-related users are effectively barred.

Given that China processes most of the world’s rare earths, the move heightens geopolitical risk and supply chain uncertainty.

4. Halloween candy prices spook consumers

Candy and chocolate prices are soaring ahead of Halloween, driven by cocoa costs that have more than doubled since early 2024. Manufacturers are responding with higher prices, smaller portions, and fewer seasonal varieties. However, Americans are expected to spend a record $13.1 billion on Halloween this year, including $3.9 billion just on candy.

Bonus: Environmentalists Support Nuclear Power?

Environmentalists in Belgium are now rallying to save a 50-year-old nuclear plant once targeted for closure, a striking reversal after decades of anti-nuclear activism. Although the Belgian government recently repealed its 2003 nuclear phase-out law, the plant’s operator, Engie, insists it’s “too late,” citing ongoing shutdown and decommissioning plans. Once taboo on the left, nuclear energy is gaining new support across Europe as more leaders acknowledge its reliability and role in cutting carbon emissions.

I’ll be back in the office tomorrow. Happy Thursday.